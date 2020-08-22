The Rock Reveals How Strong Black Adam Is

✖

Straight from the DC FanDome digital event, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson brought the thunder to the internet with the official Black Adam panel. The video kicked off with concept art and a tease of what fans can expect from the feature film, but quickly moved to fan questions about the movie and Johnson's anti-hero character. Among the first questions that came in was one that Johnson had a great answer for, just how powerful can we expect Black Adam to be in the actual film?

"As we all know, Black Adam is one of the most powerful superheroes anti heroes villains," Johnson said. "Whatever you want to call Black Adam he is one of the most powerful in the DC universe but as we all know, the superheroes, they have to exhibit a little bit of restraint when it comes to taking care of the bad guys if you will, or taking care of the people who are opposite them, who are opposing them who are in their way. But this idea that you could take all of black Adams powers, and he does not practice restraint. That makes for a really powerful combination, and one that's explosive one that's very dangerous, and one that is ultimately, I think, very likable, to me at least."

To that end, Johnson also spoke about how they'll be staying faithful to the Black Adam character and his position more as a "keeper of justice" than a typical villain, something that has been at the forefront of his thought process for as long as he's been attached to the character.

"As we all know there's there's many variations and iterations of Black Adam that we have all fallen in love with over the years, and what I can promise you is a Black Adam that I feel in my heart is the right one to route our story and in the beginning this origin story," the actor added. "This is a character that will possess all the qualities that we have loved regardless of what variation of Blasck Adam you've loved. He is ruthless. He's a ruthless keeper of justice. He is the judge, the jury, and the executioner. And he believes in an eye for an eye, and he will always do everything he can to protect his people, more so protect his family."

He also had a message that he wanted those watching at DC FanDome to pass on to the other superheroes of the world of DC, concluding the panel with this vaguely threatening message.

"Flash. Aquaman. Wonder Woman. Batman and Superman. Let's let them know something. Things will never be the same. Because the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change."

Black Adam is currently set for release on December 22, 2021.

