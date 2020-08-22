Black Adam: The Rock Shares First Look Ahead of DC FanDome

✖

DC FanDome is mere hours away and for fans of all things DC, the excitement is palpable. In fact, the excitement has grown so large, some of those involved in the virtual convention can't help but spoil some details beforehand, including Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson. Friday evening, the Hollywood superstar took to his Instagram account to share yet another look at the antihero he's been attached to play for the better part of a decade. In what's arguably the best look of the character we've gotten yet, Black Adam is wearing a costume about as comic-accurate as they come — complete with the black suit and gold lightning insignia.

"The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change," Johnson writes. "BLACK ADAM arrives tomorrow at #DCFanDome. Personally, I salute my Warner Bros & DC partners for creating this historic opportunity for fans to absorb our entire DC UNIVERSE while we all continue to manage the challenges of COVID. Well done. The man in black is coming to crush them all."

"Black Adam has been with me for over ten years now," Johnson told fans of his involvement in the project earlier this year. "And that gives you an idea of how passionate I am with this project, how passionate our Seven Bucks is about this project. Warner Brothers, New Line Cinema, DC, they have been so incredibly supportive over the years. This has been over 10 years. In 2008, we started talking about this, so it has required a patience by all of us as partners and I am a much different man and an actor than I was 10 years ago."

Black Adam is currently set for release on December 22, 2021 though it's unclear if that will change due to coronavirus-related production delays. As it stands now, only Johnson and Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher) have been attached to the project.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.