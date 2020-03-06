The Rock Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Netflix’s Red Notice

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock is one of the hardest working people in Hollywood. His last film, Jumanji: The Next Level, hit theaters in December and will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD March 17th. The actor can be seen next starring alongside Emily Blunt in Disney’s upcoming adventure movie, Jungle Cruise. However, The Rock isn’t taking a break in-between movies. Currently, the star is filming Red Notice, a new Netflix movie from writer/director Rawson Marshall Thurber who also directed Johnson in Central Intelligence and Skyscraper. Red Notice is currently in production in Atlanta, Georgia and is being produced by Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions. In addition to Johnson, the movie stars Deadpool‘s Ryan Reynolds and Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot. This morning, Johnson took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes image from the upcoming movie.

“Seconds away from @rawsonthurber yelling ‘action’ — in the zone and surrounded by our hard working, talented crew. RED NOTICE. A globetrotting film about the world’s greatest art thief, an FBI profiler and the greatest conman the world has ever known. Coming to @netflix 🌎 @masistills 📸,” Johnson wrote. You can check out the image in the post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

It was also revealed this week that the coronavirus is currently causing some problems with the film’s production. According to Deadline, Netflix is now looking for another location to shoot their upcoming heist. Parts of the movie were supposed to be filmed in Italy, but due to concerns about the current outbreak, they’ve had to reconsider. Luckily for the production, most of Red Notice is shot in Atlanta, but these sorts of concerns could intensify all-around entertainment in the coming weeks. The other locations for filming haven’t been named, but Netflix is searching now.

Red Notice does not yet have a release date.