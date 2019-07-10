The Rock Shares Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Stunt Video From Hobbs & Shaw Set

The first Fast & Furious spin-off film, Hobbs & Shaw, is hitting theaters in less than a month, which means the movie’s star has been plugging it hard on social media. Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock often posts fun behind-the-scenes content from his projects, and the latest is an exclusive look at a stunt he performs in the upcoming action flick. The video shows the actor picking up his foe with great ease and slamming him to the ground.

“Showdown of the Summer. A lil’ exclusive behind the scenes from @hobbsandshaw. I’m pumped for you to see this epic finale with myself and @jasonstatham. The biggest showdown with the greatest and most powerful villain the Fast & Furious franchise has ever seen – @idriselba. Truthfully, I don’t need cable to toss fools up,” Johnson wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people commented on the post, impressed with the stuntwork:

“My back hurts just from watching this,” @jamesjeffersonj joked.

“That’s a heck of a bump!,” @chrisvanvliet added.

“That’s how you handle business,” @georgep_dabull replied.

In addition to Johnson, Hobbs & Shaw is set to star Jason Statham, Vanessa Kirby, Idris Elba, Eiza González, and Eddie Marsan. The film is being directed by David Leitch, who also helmed Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde.

Following Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, this new movie will be focusing on an alliance between the two characters, who have had a rocky history during their time in the franchise. Hobbs first appeared in Fast Five as a Diplomatic Security Service agent who is tasked with hunting down Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster) and Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker). The character eventually learns that our main protagonists are the good guys and joins their crew for the remainder of the franchise.

Shaw entered the films as a villain, initially killing a prominent member of Toretto’s crew in the mid-credits scene for Fast & Furious 6. However, after spending the seventh film as the main antagonist, Shaw returned to number eight as a good guy.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw will hit theaters on August 2nd.