The Rock Shares New Hobbs & Shaw Clip in Honor of Father’s Day

Happy Father’s Day! Today, people all over the Internet are celebrating dads and father figures in various ways, including Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock. The actor took to Instagram to share a new clip of his upcoming film, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, in honor of the holiday. The new clip shows The Rock’s character, Hobbs, eating an overwhelming amount of pancakes with his daughter, because Father’s Day is the perfect excuse to have a “cheat day.”

“You ain’t cheatin’ if you ain’t eatin’,” Johnson wrote. “Happy Father’s Day from the KING OF CHEAT MEALS aka HOBBS.”

The tagline of the new ad reads: “This Father’s Day. Enjoy cheat day. With your family.”

Many people commented on the post, throwing out their opinions about “cheat day” and the video.

“Cheats meals ain’t nothin, I do cheat months,” @jamesjeffersonj joked.

“Imagine The Rock is your dad,” @john_nonny added.

Many other fans chimed in to wish Johnson, who has three kids, a Happy Father’s Day.

In addition to Johnson, Hobbs & Shaw is set to star Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Eiza González, and Eddie Marsan. The film is being directed by David Leitch, who also helmed Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde.

Following Hobbs and Shaw, this new movie will be focusing on an alliance between the two characters, who have had a rocky history during their time in the franchise. Hobbs first appeared in Fast Five as a Diplomatic Security Service agent who is tasked with hunting down Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster) and Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker). The character eventually learns that our main protagonists are the good guys and joins their crew for the remainder of the franchise.

Shaw entered the films as a villain, initially killing a prominent member of Toretto’s crew in the mid-credits scene for Fast & Furious 6. However, after spending the seventh film as the main antagonist, Shaw returned to number eight as a good guy.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw will hit theaters on August 2nd.