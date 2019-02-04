The Rock Shares Roast of New ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Trailer

A new trailer for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw dropped this week, but not everyone thinks it looks like the greatest, smartest, and most ambitious installment of the years-long franchise.

Among them is James Andre Jefferson Jr., who posted a (good-natured, don’t worry) roast of the trailer — one funny enough that even the film’s star, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, felt obliged to share it to his Instagram account — with some good-natured ribbing and a rather bizarrely explicit threat.

The first trailer already has the Internet abuzz (and the movie also ran a TV spot during the first quarter of tonight’s Super Bowl LIII). Many fans have strong feelings about Idris Elba‘s character having super powers whereas many others are hung up on needing justice for the character Han (Sung Kang), who Jason Statham’s Shaw killed.

In fact, Shaw entered the films as a villain, initially murdering Han in the mid-credits scene for Fast & Furious 6. However, after spending the seventh film as the main antagonist, Shaw returned to number eight as a good guy.

His involvement with the seemingly-disparate Fast & Furious plots makes him a perfect point-of-view character for the series’ first spinoff.

Johnson’s Hobbs first appeared in Fast Five as a Diplomatic Security Service agent who is tasked with hunting down Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster) and Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker). Hobbs eventually learned that our main protagonists were the good guys and joined their crew for the remainder of the franchise.

In addition to Johnson, Statham, and Elba, the upcoming movie is set to star Vanessa Kirby, Eiza González, and Eddie Marsan. The film is being directed by David Leitch, who also helmed Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw will be hitting theaters on August 2.