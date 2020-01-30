The Rock Tells Oprah What He’s Most Grateful For

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock has had a rough 2020 so far. Sadly, the actor's father, Rocky Johnson, passed away earlier this month at the age of 75. After the news broke, Johnson took to Instagram to post about his father, and he's been extremely open about the loss since. This week, Johnson took part in Oprah Winfrey's "2020 Vision" tour and the iconic talk show host asked The Rock what he's most grateful for. Here's what he wrote in his Instagram post about the interview:

"When @oprah asked me, 'what am I now most grateful for today?' I figured the best way to answer this would be to take a deep breath and speak directly from my gut. Gratitude is anchor. Strength is my core. But the pain of having to bury my dad this past week really tested my strength and complicated my gratitude. I had no preconceived ideas of how this chat with Oprah would go, other than I was just going to be as present and as authentic as I could for whatever the audience and Oprah needs. Just be me. But the widest thing hit me when she asked me this question... and that's how much I NEEDED THIS. The love, care, empathy, laughs, light and strength from her and the 12,000+ people in the arena. I came to give. But had no idea how much I would actually receive. @oprah, a huge mahalo being such a friend and mentor," Johnson wrote.

"I'm most grateful for life. I'm most grateful for… opportunity," Johnson explained in the clip. "I'm most grateful for my family. Gratitude is a big thing for me. It is truly my anchor."

You can check out his full response in the video below:

Johnson also shared another clip from his interview with Oprah, where they shared a toast with Johnson's tequila:

You watch the full interview here.

Recently, Johnson was nominated for an NAACP Image Award for his work on the series Ballers. The 51st NAACP Image Awards air on BET Networks on Saturday, February 22nd.