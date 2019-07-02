The Rock Reveals Unfinished Sentence To Comedian A Year Later

Every now and again something comes up in the middle of a conversation that puts it on hold before it is completely finished, meaning you might have to wait a bit to get the rest of the story. This can range from a few hours to a few days or even weeks in extreme cases, but comedian Rachel Jackson had to wait a whole year to get the complete story. Not only that, but it wasn’t even a story, but a sentence, and it was from none other than Dwayne The Rock Johnson. As she recalls in her standup act, she had a chance to speak to The Rock, but it wasn’t until yesterday that she finally got the rest of what he was going to say.

Part of Jackson’s standup went viral as she tells the story of when she had the chance to meet The Rock, something that doesn’t happen every day.

“I’m an actress and I’m a comedian so sometimes I live, you know the high life, making movies, doing the red carpet, traveling around the world, and other times I genuinely can’t afford toilet roll,” Jackson said. “To give you an example of like, the flip side of how amazing life can be, last year I met The Rock! How cool is that! The Rock! But it was only for a second, but I was introduced to him and he shook my hand, really firm handshake, and he looked me in the eye and said: “So do you…”

That’s when the conversation came to a halt. “And then his minder came in and took him away…didn’t get to finish a sentence,” Jackson said. “So do you…” and that was like 14 months ago, and I kid you not, every single day since then I’m torturing myself like…what did The Rock wanna know!”

The Rock finally filled her in on what his question was going to be on social media, saying “🤣 I wanted to know, ‘So do you make it the ha ha?’ which was my absurd way of asking “Are you a comedian?” because I had a few rounds of tequila before I hit the red carpet. Keep kickin ass 👊🏾👊🏾”

Well there you go, another mystery solved, and it delighted Jackson, who responded “This has just made my year. 🍾”

You can check out the full video above.