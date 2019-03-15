The Rock Weighs in on a Ranking of His Films

Everyone knows Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock is one of the most hardworking people in Hollywood, but that does’t mean all of his films are critical darlings. Recently, Derek Lawrence, a writer for Entertainment Weekly, decided to rank all of The Rock’s films, and the actor didn’t let the article go unnoticed. Johnson replied to Lawrence’s tweet and shared the article himself. While he was very gracious about being ranked, The Rock did have trouble letting some criticisms go. From the worst (Empire State) to the best (Fast Five), here’s what Johnson had to say about the ranking.

Thanks for the ranking amigo. Lotta fun to go down the road and remember all those memories/journeys. But dude.. way too harsh on my first starring role, Scorpion King. True my eyebrows at that time, were waxed more than Madam Tussauds, but c’mon man.

😂🤦🏽‍♂️ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 13, 2019

“Thanks for the ranking amigo. Lotta fun to go down the road and remember all those memories/journeys. But dude.. way too harsh on my first starring role, Scorpion King. True my eyebrows at that time, were waxed more than Madam Tussauds, but c’mon man,” Johnson replied.

While Lawrence didn’t say anything too mean about Scorpion King, he did rank it #31 out of 33.

Johnson also shared the article to his Twitter page.

👏🏾 👍🏾Bravo @derekjlawrence & @EW for ranking every one of my movies (minus the private ones I made whilst drinking tequila).

This is however, conjecture since my “biggest non-Fast film” was Jumanji (963m) and not Moana (643m).

And I agree – Doom sucked😂https://t.co/ClIrZ6sOOo — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 13, 2019

“Bravo @derekjlawrence & @EW for ranking every one of my movies (minus the private ones I made whilst drinking tequila). This is however, conjecture since my ‘biggest non-Fast film’ was Jumanji (963m) and not Moana (643m). And I agree – Doom sucked,” he wrote.

Lawrence ranked Moana at #2 and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle at #7, but “the biggest non-Fast hit of Johnson’s career” could have been referring to ratings, not money. While Jumanji did earn more, it has a 76% Rotten Tomatoes score compared to Moana‘s 95%.

The best part of this whole thing is Johnson’s admittance that “Doom sucked,” which ranked at #32. This isn’t the first time Johnson has owned up to his poor film choices. His Golden Razzie Award for Baywatch is displayed proudly in his home.

Pretty soon, Lawrence will have a lot more films to add to the Johnson ranking. The actor recently completed filming the upcoming Fast & Furious spin-off, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. He also just started production for the newly untitled Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel and is preparing for Disney’s Jungle Cruise with Emily Blunt.

What is your favorite The Rock movie? Tell us in the comments!

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is hitting theaters on August 2nd.

