The Rock Posts Some Words of Wisdom After Winning MTV’s Icon Generation Award

The MTV Movie & TV Awards took place this week, and one of the big winners of the evening was Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock. The actor took home the Icon Generation Award, and he's been celebrating with various posts on social media. One of the images he shared from the evening includes a caption with some wise words. The actor wants everyone to be true to themselves while also recognizing other people.

"Yes, it's critical to be your most authentic, true self. Be you and be real. But the key thing is recognizing the joy and responsibility you have to bring everyone along with you. And you do that by being kind, compassionate, inclusive and just straight up being good to people. Because make no mistake about it, in this climate of negativity and cynicism ~ being good and caring about people still matters. Everyone's important to someone or something. And it's nice to be important ~ but it's more important to be nice. Love y'all, thank ya for this cool award and see ya down the road," Johnson wrote.

The actor shared more photos and videos to Instagram from the evening:

Mainlining my two cultures. #bloodstream #mtvawards #generationaward



Recently, Amy Doyle, the General Manager of MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo, spoke about awarding Johnson.

"Johnson is an icon on both film and TV who has become one of the most beloved actors of our generation," she said. "Throughout his career, Johnson has proven to be the ultimate badass - an action star with a flair for comedy, one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time and a true family man. He continues to captivate his audience worldwide and we are thrilled to celebrate him with the Generation Award."

You can catch The Rock next in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, which hits theaters on August 2nd.