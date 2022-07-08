The Sea Beast Trailer Released by Netflix

✖

On Tuesday, Netflix kicked off its movie-centric day of Geeked Week by taking to the open seas. The Sea Beast, a new animated film from the director of Big Hero 6, arrives on Netflix on July 8th. This could be another major animation awards player for Netflix, following in the footsteps of The Mitchells vs. The Machines and Klaus. With the premiere a little over a month away, and a teaser already out in the wild, Netflix finally unveiled the full trailer for The Sea Beast.

At the start of Tuesday's Geeked Week festivities, The Sea Beast star Karl Urban appeared to introduce the official trailer to the new film from Big Hero 6 director Chris Williams. You can take a look at the full trailer below!

The Sea Beast tells the story of a time when giant monsters lived in the oceans of the world, and great hunters around the globe were tasked with taking them down. Urban stars as legendary monster hunter Jacob Holland, who winds up befriending a stowaway and setting off on one of the biggest hunts in history.

In addition to directing The Sea Beast, Williams co-wrote the script for the film alongside Nell Benjamin. Williams also serves as a producer with Jed Schlanger. Christian Hejnal and Melissa Cobb are executive producer.

Here's Netflix's official synopsis for The Sea Beast:

"In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes – and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he's saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history. From Academy Award winning filmmaker Chris Williams (Moana, Big Hero Six, Bolt), The Sea Beast takes us to where the map ends, and the true adventure begins."

The Sea Beast is set to arrive on July 8th.