The Silence of The Lambs House Up For Sale

October is officially upon us, and many are using the month as an excuse to revisit or celebrate the best of the horror genre. For some, that plan has surely involved watching or rewatching 1991's The Silence of the Lambs, regarded by many to be one of the definitive takes on the Hannibal Lecter lore -- which makes a recent realty listing all the more perfect. The Pennsylvania home featured in the Academy Award-winning film is now available for sale, according to a new listing. The four-bedroom home, which can be found at 8 Circle Street in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania, served as the home of serial killer Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine) in the film.

The home is currently listed for sale for $298,500, and sits on 1.76 acres of land alongside the Youghiogheny River. As diehard fans of The Silence of the Lambs will surely realize, the exterior of the home looks relatively similar to how it did in the initial film.

This listing comes at an interesting time for The Silence of the Lambs, as the franchise is set to get a sequel television series on CBS. The show, which will be titled Clarice, will be showrun by The Resident and Grey's Anatomy alum Elizabeth Klaviter. Clarice is set in 1993, a year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs. The series is a deep dive into the untold personal story of Clarice Starling (Rebecca Breeds), as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high stakes political world of Washington, D.C. Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice graduated Magna from UVA with a double major in Psych and Criminology. Her bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. Her complex psychological makeup comes from a challenging childhood, and her drive comes from her need to escape the burden of family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.

“Jenny and I feel so fortunate to be working with Elizabeth Klaviter as our partner on Clarice,” executive producer Alex Kurtzman shared in a statement when the series was first confirmed. “Her extraordinary body of work, her wit, and her unique perspective will be invaluable in making this show as singular as our title character.”

