The Story of Netflix Trailer Celebrates the Streamer's 25th Anniversary

Today marks 25 years that Netflix has been in business, and a new trailer circles back to its beginnings with the classic red envelopes. "The Story of Netflix" recaps the company's 25-year history, where it became the leader of the "binge-watch" era. Young people today probably either don't remember or weren't old enough to recall the days where you had to go on Netflix's website to request physical DVDs. Luckily, "The Story of Netflix" trailer jogs the memory with old footage from commercials and even a look at the old-school Netflix website.

"Wanna watch a story? It's a good one," the trailer voiceover begins. "When Netflix arrived 25 years ago, the 'net looked a lot like this, and the flicks looked a lot like that." Images from Windows 98 PCS and DVD players are shown on the screen, complete with the sounds these devices used to make. Next we're told, "And then, hey, Netflix shows up."

While Netflix had a lot of success mailing physical DVDs, it really started to take off once the internet evolved and streaming was created. Logos for early Netflix streaming hits like House of Cards, Arrested Development, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Grace and Frankie, Lady Dynamite, Black Mirror, Narcos, Love, The Crown, and Orange is the New Black are displayed, helping Netflix to gain a dedicated audience that would binge multiple seasons as they were released.

Stranger Things, perhaps Netflix's most popular original series, is used as an example of the different languages that can be selected, as more and more footage from other movies and TV shows are shown. Also, you can't forget "Netflix and Chill," which became a pop culture phenomenon. While Netflix does an adequate job of patting itself on the back, it does take time to thank its many fans for helping to make it the company it is today.

25 years in business is nothing to scoff at. For example, Beetlejuice was the very first DVD to be mailed.