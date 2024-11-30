The Success of Superman Resulted in One of the Weirdest Christmas Movies Ever

The idea of reworking classics and mixing genres to shake things up isn’t exactly new. Take Red One, for example – despite its low box office performance, it wasn’t all that surprising to see Christmas combined with action and adventure. But imagine if it had been the first to do it – would the audience have been into it? Timing plays a huge role in the movie industry, and Santa Claus: The Movie is a perfect example of this. It was probably one of the weirdest Christmas films out there because it tried to be groundbreaking at a time when people weren’t quite ready for it. However, there’s another important aspect that played a part in its downfall…

Santa Claus: The Movie is a 1985 film directed by Jeannot Szwarc, who also worked on the movie Supergirl in 1984 – a film that was met with a flood of negative reviews and bombed at the box office. The plot of Santa Claus: The Movie revolves around the origin story of Santa Claus, who, after freezing to death as a simple toy maker, is brought back to life by magical elves at the North Pole. While the synopsis might seem intriguing, watching the film reveals some striking similarities to Richard Donner’s Superman: The Movie (1978), and that didn’t sit well with audiences.

Superman is one of DC’s most iconic superheroes, and much of his fame can be credited to the 1978 film. At the time, it was the most expensive production ever made, with a budget of $55 million, which helped create a storyline that received widespread acclaim, and a box office gross of $300 million. The success of the film led to two sequels, and it was precisely because of this triumph that the franchise’s producers decided to replicate the formula in a different production.

How Superman Influenced Santa Claus: The Movie

In a way, it’s interesting to think that Santa Claus and Clark Kent share some similarities – both are symbols of hope and goodness. However, the truth is, Santa Claus: The Movie is essentially a Christmas-themed remake of Superman: The Movie. In the film, Santa evolves from a simple man delivering presents into an immortal being with a mission to spread joy around the world, much like Clark Kent’s transformation from a humble farmer into a superhero destined to save Earth. Both characters undergo major life changes when taken to magical, otherworldly places – the North Pole and the last vestiges of planet Krypton – where they are endowed with powers that help them fulfill their new roles.

Both films also share a similar narrative structure, mixing a serious tone at the start with a lighter, more whimsical one as the story progresses. The villain in each – a corrupt businessman with a wild plan to make money – is also something significant to compare. To top it off, both characters perform a daring maneuver to save others in a high-stakes moment, and the films end with a memorable image of them flying through the air.

Other parallels include the villain being betrayed by their subordinates; the hero chasing down an explosive device through the sky; a wise figure teaching the hero to use their powers; and the telling of the heroes’ origin stories, all of which reinforce the striking similarities between the two films.

The Failure of Santa Claus: The Movie is a Lesson for the Film Industry

The Hero’s Journey is a formula that still has potential, even though it’s starting to feel a bit overdone for modern audiences. It’s no surprise that it played a key role in shaping the Superman films, which in turn influenced the development of the MCU and DCU, turning characters like Iron Man and Batman into cultural icons. Taking a classic character like Santa Claus and applying this structure might sound strange at first, but with the right approach, it could offer something fresh and intriguing. However, simply copying and pasting another film’s formula for the sake of profit is a risky move in today’s world, where people crave originality and innovation.

On the other hand, being cautious with creativity is just as important. While it is key to crafting a well-received script, going too far with radical ideas can overwhelm a movie and miss the mark with audiences. Santa Claus: The Movie serves as a cautionary tale of how a project can fail when it tries to innovate without understanding the right cultural moment or properly investing in a clear, focused narrative and well-developed characters.

Santa Claus: The Movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.