The Suicide Squad Character Video Revealed

DC FanDome has provided fans with some big scoops already and now, the virtual convention just keeps on giving. At the beginning of The Suicide Squad panel featuring James Gunn and the film's ensemble cast, Gunn was thoughtful enough to bring along a teaser that revealed virtually the entire cast and their respective roles from Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn to John Cena's Peacemaker and Idria Elba's Bloodsport. You can see the whole cast and their characters above.

As evidenced by the video, returning castmates include Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. New characters and their respective roles include Elba as Bloodsport, Cena as Peacemaker, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Juan Diego Botto as Presidente General Silvio Luna, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Daniela Melchoir as Ratcatcher, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, and Alice Braga as Sol Soria.

Earlier this year, the filmmaker also confirmed the movie was ahead of schedule in post-production, confirming the movie wouldn't be delayed due to ongoing delays due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Right now there's no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move," Gunn tweeted in April. "We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine."

The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6, 2021.

