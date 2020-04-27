The Suicide Squad Is Being Done In True 4K

✖

When you can eventually pop your 4K copy of The Suicide Squad into your 4K player and watch it on your 4K TV, you are in for a great time. Unlike other movies that are up-converting to the 4K resolution for their new home media releases, James Gunn's new film from Warner Bros. is being produced entirely in "true 4K." Asked by a fan on Twitter if the film will have a 4K Digital intermediate, Gunn replied: "Yes we’re finishing #TheSuicideSquad (and the VFX) in true 4K (as opposed to finishing in 2K and up-ressing for 4K releases, which is more common). It’s a colossal film which will more than make use of all this."

Gunn opened up to fans quite a bit about the nitty-gritty details of The Suicide Squad's production on Twitter today, speaking about the cameras used on the movie and why. "We shot #TheSuicideSquad on the Red Ranger Monstro 8K VV, the Red Ranger 8K VV, the Red Weapon 8K VV & we were the first feature film to use the new Red Komodo," Gunn revealed. "The Red cameras give the film the intense look we needed & they’re small enough to utilize some new rigs invented for the movie (some descendants of the Stabileye, first used on (Guardians of the Galaxy) Vol 2, later used on the beautiful 1917). So excited about where the look landed."

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to be released on August 6, 2021 and unlike so many other movies that are in the pipeline doesn't appear to be in danger of being delayed. Luckily the film had completed production before the coronavirus pandemic shut down film sets around the world with Gunn himself also confirming that he's still working on editing the movie from home.

Yes we’re finishing #TheSuicideSquad (and the VFX) in true 4K (as opposed to finishing in 2K and up-ressing for 4K releases, which is more common). It’s a colossal film which will more than make use of all this. https://t.co/eFGldeiJss — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 27, 2020

Gunn has been very open with fans about the details of The Suicide Squad for months now, teasing a fan that he knew what the film would be rated but couldn't say. Despite what the title for Gunn's new movie might imply, The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran has made it a point to let fans know Gunn's take on the team is not a direct sequel to David Ayer's movie. “It’s called The Suicide Squad,” Safran said. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the new Star Wars Disney+ series, a Walking Dead star wanting to play MCU Wolverine, and debate Marvel getting its own major convention! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.