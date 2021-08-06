The Suicide Squad James Gunn Confirms Post-Credits Scenes

✖

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is one of the most heavily anticipated superhero films of the year, and thankfully we don't have to wait too much longer to see it. We also don't have to wait any longer to know whether or not to stay in our seats at the theater after the credits roll, as Gunn was asked on Twitter about whether the film has a post-credits scene. Twitter user Ikersz asked "Hey James the most important question ever does the suicide squad have post credit scenes?', and Gunn responded I hope this isn’t the most important question, as I think the movie itself is what matters most, but yes. #TheSuicideSquad".

DC has been hit and miss with their post-credits scenes, not regarding quality mind you, but whether or not they had them at all. Now, whether or not this scene is more of a tease or setup for a potential sequel or more of a comedic gag remains to be seen, but at leas you know not to leave the theater right after the film ends.

Gunn has received a lot of praise for his work on The Suicide Squad from the cast, including Joel Kinnaman, who called it "James Gunn's best movie".

"It just takes it to another level," Kinnaman said. "It’s an insane film. At the same time, it was very much the movie that I thought it was going to be because the vision was so clear from the beginning. While we were shooting it, it was so clear what we were doing. It’s so entertaining. I’m of course hopelessly biased, but I found it to be one of the most entertaining films I’ve ever seen. From A to Z, it’s so well-paced, it has such a drive and such comedic timing. It’s funny along the way the whole time, effortlessly. But then I think what really surprised me was I was struck by was how well it flowed, but also how he was able to create these little bubbles, these little moments of emotional depth, and visual and emotional poetry. And I felt like it really transcended the genre, and it became something bigger. And then it’s also very silly, and ridiculous in many ways, and super violent. Just gory almost at times. And it has shocking moments, but they are very comedic. At the end of the movie, it’s completely normal seeing this giant shark just standing gnawing on a person’s head, and some of the people just having a conversation next to it… When you’re one hour and 50 minutes into Suicide Squad, that’s going to feel completely normal. It’s so irreverent."

The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6th.