The Suicide Squad's Flula Borg Says Movie Is a "Magical Genius Adventure Ride"

The calendar continues to flip further into the year, which means before you know it, The Suicide Squad will arrive. Now that delays have started to slow down in a post-COVID world, all signs point to the feature holding its August date, meaning fans of DC Comics now have less than two months until the movie hits theaters. When the movie does hit theaters, The Suicide Squad star Flula Borg tells us fans should expect the ride of their lives.

"It's a very wonderful fever dream," the comedian tells us of the movie. "It is difficult to believe that I am a part of this in any way. It is a magical genius adventure ride. It combines so many dope things that feel like a war film at the same time as a comic book film, and look, James Gunn is a genius person and if you watch this film, you will agree."

Borg's castmate on Squad, John Cena, is already filming his own spinoff — Peacemaker — for HBO Max. We then asked if fans should anticipate a Javelin series anytime soon, and Borg esponded only as he could, saying he's been sending carrier ravens to anyone that'd listen.

"I'm loving, what's it called? Oh, the Throne of Games. So I love writing all of the ravens," he adds. "So I've written raven letters to everyone, including my dad, just like referencing a possible Javelin show. In fact, give me your GPS coordinates. I will send you a scarecrow. No, a crow. I will send you a bird."

Borg isn't the first person to praise Gunn's work on The Suicide Squad. Cena also praised the filmmaker earlier this year, calling him someone anyone in Hollywood should want to work with.

“You want to go to work with people who jump out of bed every day and want to go to work,” Cena said in a previous interview. “[Gunn] is the epitome of that. He cares so much about what he’s doing and I think especially when he’s put in a position to write, develop, and do this by his rules essentially. He chose the franchise. He kind of dictated his terms and now he’s really betting on himself and I hope everybody enjoys seeing it as much as we’re enjoying making it because it’s awesome.”

The Suicide Squad will debut in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday, August 6th. Peacemaker is expected to debut on HBO Max in 2022.