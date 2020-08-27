The Suicide Squad: Starro Spotted in DC FanDome Sizzle Reel

✖

DC fans got a slew of major details surrounding The Suicide Squad on Saturday, when the film's cast and crew made an appearance at the DC FanDome virtual convention. The film's panel brought with it an official reveal of the film's ensemble cast, as well as a sizzle reel filled with behind-the-scenes footage. It's safe to say that in the days since, The Suicide Squad fans have had a lot to chew over -- so much so that one major detail might have been hiding in plain sight. 15 seconds and 45 seconds into the sizzle reel, which you can check out above, random soldiers can briefly be seen with what appear to be starfish attached to their faces. For fans of DC Comics lore, this probably will raise an eyebrow or two, as starfish are largely associated with Starro the Conquerer.

Starro has developed a notoriety as one of the most significant and most unusual DC villains of the Silver Age, as he was the first villain to be defeated by the original Justice League of America. The character - an alien life form who happens to resemble a giant starfish - wreaked havoc on Earth multiple times, and had the ability to control the entire population of New York by affixing miniature starfish to their faces. He has sporadically appeared in the canon in the decades since, with a cloned version of him, "Jarro", appearing in the current DC canon as a sidekick of the Justice League.

If The Suicide Squad is really teasing Starro, it will be the character's official big-screen debut. Starro previously debuted in multiple animated properties, and in the pilot episode of the short-lived NBC sitcom Powerless. While fans have clamored for him to appear in a movie for years, it's safe to say that him going up against The Suicide Squad would be unexpected. The idea of Starro using his miniature starfish to manipulate soldiers on Earth would definitely complicate the "1970s war movie" aesthetic we've already seen for the film.

The Suicide Squad will star Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Michael Rooker as Savant, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

