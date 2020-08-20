The Suicide Squad Star Margot Robbie Teases Harley Quinn's Journey in DC FanDome Preview

✖

DC FanDome is just a matter of days away, and fans are excited to see what new updates and pieces of news it will bring. One of the most highly-anticipated titles from the event is set to be The Suicide Squad, which will unite some of DC's weirdest villains and antiheroes under one roof. Among them will be Margot Robbie's take on Harley Quinn, who we previously saw in 2016's Suicide Squad and this year's Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). While Harley's role in The Suicide Squad is currently unknown, it sounds like the film will allow audiences to see new sides of her as a character.

“I always have such a ball playing Harley Quinn. Every time I’ve done it, I learn new things about her, and this movie’s no different," Robbie said in a recent DC FanDome promo video. "When Harley’s put in a different group of people, and put in a different place, you’re going to see different aspects of her personality coming out, depending on how she feels about those people or the things she’s doing. So you get to see new sides of Harley again, and she’s in a new group of people, a big group of people, and it’s insane. As always, it’s crazy fun.”

This echoes previous comments made by Robbie, who revealed during the Birds of Prey press tour that she found The Suicide Squad writer-director James Gunn's take on Harley to be compelling.

"I can tell you that [The Suicide Squad is] going to be incredible," Robbie explained of the film in a previous interview. "And again, it's just interesting to see what a different filmmaker makes of Gotham and these characters and Harley, really. I'm fascinated by what James Gunn finds interesting in her compared to what [Birds of Prey director] Cathy [Yan] finds interesting, compared to what [Suicide Squad director] David [Ayer] found interesting about her. [James is] such a comic book lover, so it's going to be rooted in the source material, which is always important to me."

The Suicide Squad is expected to also include Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, and Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher. John Cena, Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Mayling Ng, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba, and Michael Rooker have all been cast in the film.

