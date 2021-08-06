The Suicide Squad Star Jai Courtney Says James Gunn's Movie Isn't a "Strict Sequel"

✖

Between its star-studded ensemble cast and its unique approach to the source material, fans already have a lot to be excited about with regards to The Suicide Squad. The DC film is definitely highly-anticipated after its appearance at DC FanDome earlier this year, which introduced audiences to the characters and the film's sense of style. While the roster includes a mixture of new characters and established characters, it sounds like fans shouldn't expect it to be a complete proper sequel to 2016's Suicide Squad. In a recent interview with Collider, Captain Boomerang actor Jai Courtney teased that the film is "not necessarily [a] strict sequel" -- but that's a good thing.

“It’s a big-ass movie again, as was the first," It’s cool to see a bunch of new characters and characters [writer-director James Gunn has] plucked from the depths of the canon, which is cool and just kind of different and interesting. James like creatures and monsters and things as well. I felt like there was an injection of that kind of stuff with this take on it. It’s very funny. It’s what you’ve come to expect from this kind of film. People are going to have a great time with it."

"It’s sad to see some of my castmates not involved, but i’m so thrilled to welcome a whole bunch more in," Courtney continued. "And I think it frees up the direction in which this franchise can take. It cracked things open in a way that we now won’t know what to expect from the next time. That’s cool for something like Suicide Squad. It’s not necessarily even a strict sequel, is the truth. It’s different, man, but people are gonna’ have a ball with it. I hope it’s massively successful.”

The Suicide Squad will also star Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

