The Suicide Squad Director Reveals If Movie Will Be Released on Streaming

The Suicide Squad’s director, James Gunn, revealed if the movie will be released on streaming. During an Instagram Stories question and answer session, the topic of bringing out both Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy’s long-awaited sequel came up. One fan asked, “If it were up to you, would you release The Suicide Squad or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on a streaming service?” Now, this topic has been discussed all over the place since the coronavirus pandemic took hold around the world. However, much like the companies that make these films, Gunn doesn’t see that happening. The director simply replied, “Only if that was the only way they could be seen.”

Bob Iger had an interview with Barrons earlier this year where he talked about the decision to move Artemis Fowl to Disney+. However, he was quick to note that all tentpole releases wouldn’t be taking that approach.

"There are some we’ve decided to put on Disney+. We already announced one, Artemis Fowl, that would have been released in theaters," Iger said during the interview. "Others we’ve simply delayed. In some cases we’ve moved things onto Disney+ faster than we would have. Frozen 2 was one of them, but Onward would be the biggest example. It was in theaters when this happened. We moved to a pay-per-view period for a couple of weeks where people could buy it and own it. And then we ended up putting it on Disney+.

He continued, ”In terms of movies going ahead after Artemis, there may be a few more that we end up putting directly onto Disney+, but for the most part a lot of the big tentpole Disney films, we’ll simply wait for slots. In some cases we’ve announced new ones already, but later on in the calendar."

Kevin Smith had a pretty wild idea about what Disney and other companies could do to make up on that lost cash flow from digital releases. It just comes down to making a price point that matches what a family experience of the theater would be.

"Honestly, the only way they could do it — and I bet you they could, I bet you this would work — you put out Black Widow on transactional video and you charge $100 a copy,” Smith argued. “People would still buy it, dude. We're crazy, we're stupid," Smith said. "Think about it, it's even a pretty good deal if you've got a big household. You've got five people in the house, that's what you'd spend going to see it in a movie theater, you get to watch it in the privacy of your own home."

