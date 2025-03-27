The Tombstone 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Is Up For Pre-Order

If you’re like me, Tombstone, the 1993 western starring Kurt Russel and Val Kilmer, ranks in your top five films of all-time, thanks, in large part, to Kilmer’s iconic portrayal of Doc Holliday. Well, if you have been quietly seething with anger for the last 30 years about his lack of an Oscar nomination for this role, then we have some news that you will undoubtedly be interested in. Tombstone is finally rolling into the 4K Corral, and a limited edition Steelbook Blu-ray is coming with it! UPDATE: Pre-orders went live today, and can be found here on Amazon and here at Walmart. Note that you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get the lowest price offered during the pre-order period. Additional details can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ORIGINAL: Tombstone has been “meticulously remastered and restored” and will be available in a limited edition 4K Steelbook Blu-ray / Digital release (it will not be available in a standard 4K edition – at least not yet) with a release date set for April 22nd, 2025. Pre-orders were not available at the time of writing, but they are expected to launch here on Amazon and here at Walmart in the coming days. Given how fast limited edition Steelbooks tend to sell out with popular releases, we recommend staying on top of this one. This article will be updated when pre-orders go live. In the meantime, you can check out the special features and technical specs below.

Special Features:

The Making of Tombstone

An Ensemble Cast

Making An Authentic Western

The Gunfight At The O.K. Corral

Director’s Original Storyboards: O.K. Corral Sequence

Trailers & TV Spots

Technical Specs:

Disc Size: 4K UHD Blu-ray: 66GB / Blu-ray: 50GB

Aspect Ratio: Physical: 2.35:1

4K: English 5.1 DTS-HDMA and 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital Language Tracks

Blu-ray: English 5.1 DTS-HDMA and 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital Language Tracks

4K: English SDH, Spanish and French Subtitles

Blu-ray: English SDH, Spanish and French Subtitles

Note that Tombstone will also be available on digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.

In the movie, Kurt Russell plays U.S. Marshall Wyatt Earp, who seeks to make a new life for himself in Tombstone along with his brothers Virgil and Morgan (played by Sam Elliott, Bill Paxton). However, Earp is swiftly brought back into his former life as a lawman thanks to a notorious group of cowboys. In an attempt to bring law to the lawless town, Earp teams up with Doc Holliday and a band of “immortals” to take down the cowboys who are lead by Curly Bill Brocius (Powers Boothe) and Johnny Ringo (Michael Biehn). Side note: George P. Cosmatos is officially credited as the director on Tombstone, but it’s widely reported that Kurt Russel essentially ghost-directed it. So, in addition to his brilliant portrayal of Wyatt Earp, fans owe a lot to Russel for making Tombstone the classic that it is.