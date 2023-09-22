The Toxic Avenger Remake First Reactions Call it Bonkers, Extremely Funny, and Gory
Legendary's reboot of The Toxic Avenger premiered tonight at Fantastic Fest!
The Toxic Avenger is officially back! Troma's most popular character is marching his way into movie theaters with a major reboot from Legendary Pictures, and the movie has finally had its world premiere. Audiences just got to see the new Toxic Avenger movie at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, and the first reactions have officially started to roll in. These initial reactions, straight from the theaters at Alamo Drafthouse, largely praise the movie for its bonkers tone and extensive practical effects, with others noting it has a surprising amount of heart in its story. Naturally some disagree though and think audiences will either love or hate the movie. Check out the full range of reactions below.
No official release date has been confirmed for The Toxic Avenger remake. Legendary and Troma have released an official a synopsis for the movie though, revealing its connectivity to the original is largely thematic. It reads: "While the original film (which premiered in 1984 – almost 40 years ago!) followed the fate of Melvin Ferd Junko III (Mitch Cohen), who goes from zero to toxic hero in a case of bullying gone awry, Macon Blair's contemporary take follows a hideously deformed creature of superhuman size and strength all his own. Peter Dinklage stars as downtrodden janitor Winston Gooze who, after falling into a vat of toxic waste, becomes none other than The Toxic Avenger. This timely reimagining is up to its eyeballs in environmental themes as Winston goes up against the evil forces of greed and corruption to save his son, his friends, and his community."
Dinklage anchors the movie as Winston Gooze aka The Toxic Avenger, and he's flanked by a murderer's row of fan-favorite actors including Jacob Tremblay (Room, Doctor Sleep), Taylour Paige (Zola), Julia Davis (Love Actually), Jonny Coyne, with Elijah Wood, and Kevin Bacon. Indie favorite Macon Blair, director of I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore and star of Blue Ruin, directed the movie. The Toxic Avenger reboot has already been given an R rating, rated such for "strong violence and gore, language throughout, sexual references, and brief graphic nudity."
A bonkers/bloody DELIGHT.
#ToxicAvenger is a bonkers/bloody DELIGHT. A wild concept brought (back) to life by a team of people who understand exactly what they’re making and don’t hold back. The kind of movie that functions as a hugely enjoyable and very rowdy escape, and also feels like a celebration of… pic.twitter.com/A59GMiIOvy— Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) September 22, 2023
Like a live-action SIMPSONS Treehouse of Horror episode
Macon Blair’s TOXIC AVENGER remake feels less like Troma and more like a live-action SIMPSONS Treehouse of Horror episode. Peter Dinklage showcases Ron Perlman- level heavy make-up acting. I found it extremely funny. Lots of people going to hate it.— Jacob Hall (@JacobSHall) September 22, 2023
Loved it.
If 1987 Paul Verhoeven made a Troma movie instead of ROBOCOP, you might get something like Macon Blair’s THE TOXIC AVENGER. Loved it.— Phil Nobile Jr. (@PhilNobileJr) September 22, 2023
If you ever wanted to see....
If you ever wanted to see Peter Dinklage shove his hand up someone's anus and rip out their guts, then you will dig THE TOXIC AVENGER.#FantasticFest— James🎥📖 (@Within1Stem) September 22, 2023
Disgustingly beautiful
The new Toxic Avenger is a blast. It’s got the same over the top, hyper energy and tone of the original movie, but with more gore, disgustingly beautiful makeup and heart. A whole lot of heart. Dinklage rules, Bacon as the baddie is hilarious, it’s just totally irreverent & fun. pic.twitter.com/7Ro9Ix0Cad— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) September 22, 2023
Very unconventional
THE TOXIC AVENGER is a hell of a start to Fantastic Fest. Peter Dinklage in his gnarliest performance yet. Very unconventional but also expected of Troma.— Ernesto Valenzuela (@ThisIs_Ernesto) September 22, 2023
Destined to be THE most fiercely debated movie of the year
The huge awkward silence in my #FantasticFest theater during large swaths of ‘THE TOXIC AVENGER’ where there is mean spirited gag after mean spirited gag shows me this is destined to be THE most fiercely debated movie of the year in horror Twitter. Bring it on.— James Preston Poole @ Fantastic Fest (@JamesPPoole) September 22, 2023
Super gory, super off-color, and super silly
THE TOXIC AVENGER: It’s as much Troma as you can fit into a “mainstream” Troma remake. Super gory, super off-color, and super silly throughout. You’re gonna love or hate this one, and you’ll know pretty damn fast! #FantasticFest pic.twitter.com/LM6d1SSmaw— Matt Donato (@DoNatoBomb) September 22, 2023