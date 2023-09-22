The Toxic Avenger Remake First Reactions Call it Bonkers, Extremely Funny, and Gory

The Toxic Avenger is officially back! Troma's most popular character is marching his way into movie theaters with a major reboot from Legendary Pictures, and the movie has finally had its world premiere. Audiences just got to see the new Toxic Avenger movie at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, and the first reactions have officially started to roll in. These initial reactions, straight from the theaters at Alamo Drafthouse, largely praise the movie for its bonkers tone and extensive practical effects, with others noting it has a surprising amount of heart in its story. Naturally some disagree though and think audiences will either love or hate the movie. Check out the full range of reactions below.

No official release date has been confirmed for The Toxic Avenger remake. Legendary and Troma have released an official a synopsis for the movie though, revealing its connectivity to the original is largely thematic. It reads: "While the original film (which premiered in 1984 – almost 40 years ago!) followed the fate of Melvin Ferd Junko III (Mitch Cohen), who goes from zero to toxic hero in a case of bullying gone awry, Macon Blair's contemporary take follows a hideously deformed creature of superhuman size and strength all his own. Peter Dinklage stars as downtrodden janitor Winston Gooze who, after falling into a vat of toxic waste, becomes none other than The Toxic Avenger. This timely reimagining is up to its eyeballs in environmental themes as Winston goes up against the evil forces of greed and corruption to save his son, his friends, and his community."

Dinklage anchors the movie as Winston Gooze aka The Toxic Avenger, and he's flanked by a murderer's row of fan-favorite actors including Jacob Tremblay (Room, Doctor Sleep), Taylour Paige (Zola), Julia Davis (Love Actually), Jonny Coyne, with Elijah Wood, and Kevin Bacon. Indie favorite Macon Blair, director of I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore and star of Blue Ruin, directed the movie. The Toxic Avenger reboot has already been given an R rating, rated such for "strong violence and gore, language throughout, sexual references, and brief graphic nudity."