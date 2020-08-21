The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal to Star With Nicolas Cage in a Movie About Nicolas Cage

✖

After a breakout role in HBO's Game of Thrones, Pedro Pascal's star power has only grown, with the fan-favorite actor now starring in both Star Wars: The Mandalorian and the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984. According to a new report, Pascal might soon add an unconventional project to that resume. The Wrap is reporting that Pascal is in talks to join The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an upcoming Lionsgate film starring Nicolas Cage. The action-comedy already grabbed headlines earlier this year, after it was revealed that the film will star Cage as a fictionalized version of himself, and will parody some of the previous films in his career.

Pascal is set to portray Javi, who is described as "a Nic Cage superfan who is not all that he appears to be".

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent will open on the fictionalized version of Cage feeling creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, as he must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a super fan (Pascal). When things take a wildly dangerous turn, Cage is forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the Academy Award-winning iconic actor must take on the role of a lifetime: himself.

The film will be directed by Tom Gormican (Ghosted, That Awkward Moment), who co-wrote the screenplay with Kevin Etten. The project was reportedly initially concocted as a sample script, only for buzz to surround it in Hollywood, leading to Cage himself being shown the script and agreeing to take on the project.

Producers on the project include Kevin Turen, Kristin Burr, and Mike Nilon. Production on the film is expected to begin sometime this fall.

This will be Pascal's latest project, including The Mandalorian - which has reportedly already been renewed for a third season. He is also set to appear in Robert Rodriguez's upcoming Netflix superhero movie We Can Be Heroes, and is tied to the upcoming thriller Tropico.

