The Wildest Horror Franchise Reveals Its Next Sequel – Watch the New Onslaught Trailer

Filmmaker Adam Wingard may have been living in the MonsterVerse for the past six years, but the director’s roots in horror have never really left his toolbox. Despite delivering two epic kaiju movies most recently, Wingard’s next project is set to return to a smaller scale, but one that can still be seen on the biggest screen possible. Early efforts like Home Sick and A Horrible Way to Die gave way to the 2011 hit You’re Next, which then paved the road for Wingard and his frequent collaborator, screenwriter Simon Barrett, to push things even more with The Guest. Now, they’re playing in the same sandbox again.

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Onslaught not only marks Wingard’s return to horror, but also the next chapter in a freshly christened cinematic universe. The new film may be a standalone movie, starring Andor’s Adria Arjona, Alex Pereira, Drew Starkey, Rebecca Hall, Reginald VelJohnson, Michael Biehn, Eric Wareheim and Dan Stevens, but for fans paying attention it’s even more than that. Featuring a storyline about enhanced super soldiers that have more in common with Jason Voorhees than your traditional army recruit, Onslaught has revealed an explosive and violent new trailer…while also confirming its place in a cinematic universe.

Onslaught Trailer Gets Big and Bloody

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Not only does Onslaught reveal its terrifying three soldiers turned slasher villains, but also a hilarious new look for Wingard’s muse, Dan Stevens. Seen sporting hair that can only be described as Scrooge-esque, Stevens clearly plays the mad scientist who has created these “perfect soldiers.” In the trailer, he goes on to reveal them as Crybaby, Cockroach, and The Butcher, all of whom are compared to “the human equivalent of a heat-seeking missile” and soldiers who won’t stop killing once they start.

They’re not alone, though, and will meet their match in Adria Arjona, a mother who clearly has a history that no one else in her town is aware of, as the secret guns in her house are on full display. Having already made a name for herself in Triple Frontier, Star Wars: Andor, and the upcoming Man of Tomorrow, Arjona finally gets a major movie that puts her front and center.

As cool and distinct as Onslaught looks, though, the most exciting thing about it is how it fits into Wingard’s career. The filmmaker confirmed over the weekend that the fan demand for a sequel to The Guest will largely be satisfied with Onslaught, not because it picks up immediately from those events, but because the plot is so intricately tied together.

Wingard confirmed that the program that created these new super soldiers in Onslaught has roots in the same one that created Dan Stevens’ David in that film. Furthermore, the two movies take place in the exact same small town. It may not technically be The Guest 2, but Onslaught is the next chapter in a franchise that started with You’re Next.

Onslaught flies into theaters on September 4.