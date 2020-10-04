Here's What Anne Hathaway Could Look Like as The Joker

✖

Anne Hathaway will always have a place in the pantheon of DC Comics adaptations, thanks to her role as Selina Kyle/Catwoman in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises. In the years since the film was released, Hathaway's star power has only grown, with the actress taking part in quite a few beloved roles. The latest of Hathaway's performances is set to arrive soon, when she portrays the Grand High Witch in Robert Zemeckis' reboot of The Witches. Fans got their first look at the HBO Max-exclusive film - including a poster and a teaser trailer - late last week, and it looks like it has inspired some pretty epic tributes. BossLogic recently took the aesthetic of Hathaway's The Witches look into a whole new direction, reimagining her as a female version of DC's The Joker.

Saw the trailer for the remake of 'The Witches' with #annehathaway saw the scars on the mouth, joker came to mind 😂 pic.twitter.com/zqjC5zEzSZ — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) October 3, 2020

Hathaway's Grand High Witch had already inspired comparisons to the Clown Prince of Crime, especially given the profound facial scars she sports in the film. But the fanart definitely takes things a step further -- and proves how well the most well-known female iteration of the Joker, The Dark Knight Returns' Martha Wayne, could look in live-action. Given DC's recent proclivity for a live-action multiverse, fans will surely begin to imagine what Hathaway would do with that role.

You can check out the official synopsis for The Witches below.

"The Witches tells the darkly humorous and heartwarming tale of a young orphaned boy (Jahzir Kadeem Bruno) who, in late 1967, goes to live with his loving Grandma (Octavia Spencer) in the rural Alabama town of Demopolis. The boy and his grandmother come across some deceptively glamorous but thoroughly diabolical witches, so Grandma wisely whisks our young hero away to an opulent seaside resort. Regrettably, they arrive at precisely the same time that the world's Grand High Witch (Hathaway) has gathered her fellow cronies from around the globe -- undercover -- to carry out her nefarious plans."

The original Dahl novel was published in 1983 and it was followed by a live-action adaptation in 1990, which starred Anjelica Huston and Rowan Atkinson. In addition to Hathaway, this new take on The Witches stars Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, and Chris Rock. Zemeckis co-wrote the screenplay alongside Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and legendary filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. The film is produced by Zemeckis, del Toro, Jack Rapke, Alfonso Cuaron, and Luke Kelly.

