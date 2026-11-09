This Four-Armed Predator Figure Was One of Kenner’s Most Ambitious Designs, But It Never Reached Toy Shelves

2000s kids grew up watching Disney shows, but ’90s kids grew up watching Arnold Schwarzenegger kick the hell out of terrorists, robots, aliens, and all sorts of other bad guys. However, in 1987 Arnie had to go up against his first extraterrestrial, the titular Predator. Eventually, the Predator franchise would grow into its own universe, with spin-offs and even a crossover with Alien. However, before all that, Kenner (now under Hasbro) decided to capitalize on the franchise’s popularity and release a line of Predator toys. Heritage Auctions has currently listed one of the most unique unreleased prototypes from this line for auction, and it looks like fans are are already getting into a bidding war for it.

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Kenner was primarily known for its extremely popular Star Wars line, but it did dabble with other IPs too. It expanded the Predator universe with action figures of all kinds, showing us possibilities beyond the first two movies. However, it seems the manufacturer didn’t want to go get too creative, as it never went ahead with the production of this Heavy Infantry Predator figure. If you didn’t already notice, the stand out feature of this one is that it had four arms. While we’ve seen Yautja of all kinds over the years since the first movie, they have all been anthropomorphic, featuring four limbs. This is the first time I’ve seen one with an extra pair of arms, and while it looks cool, the manufacturer or IP holder may have felt it was too far away from the original formula.

Kenner Almost Made The Scariest Ever Version Of The Predator

Apart from the Goro-like arms, the prototype features a removable helmet, a missile launcher with two missiles, and a Youtja staff. Since it’s a prototype, though, the figure is completely white in color, with the weapons colored neon pink; a pretty cool combination, but it doesn’t exactly scream ‘Predator’. While it may have not passed the test for Kenner, it seems fans of the galaxy’s apex hunter can’t wait to get their hands on it. The current bid price sits at $1,625 with buyer’s premium, and there is still around half a month left for bidding to end. The manufacturers really stressed on the ‘heavy’ part of heavy infantry, as this prototype looks almost unstoppable.

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A Predator with four arms just seems unfair. If there’s anything we’ve learned about the Yautja over the years, it’s that they go after the most dangerous prey, and don’t bother with those beneath them. However, I don’t think anyone or anything stands a chance if you gave it an extra set of arms, along with all it’s technology and skills. The original one may have just about wiped out Arnie’s squad, but this one looks like it could take on an entire platoon and win. While it was likely down to being too far away from the base Predator design, I can’t help but think Kenner shelved this figure out of fear of what they created. This one of a kind prototype would make a fine addition to the trophy cabinet of the apex collector.

Which was your favorite Predator movie? Let us know in the comments.