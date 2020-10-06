Thomas & Friends Movie In The Works From Mattel With World War Z Director

✖

It doesn't get much more beloved than Thomas The Tank Engine, and fans are going to get to see Thomas and his buddies on the big screen if Mattel and production company 2Dux have their way. The two companies are developing a feature film based around Thomas & Friends, and you might be surprised at who is at the helm of the project. On board as director and producer is Marc Forster, director of World War Z, which is s surprising combination to be sure. The product has been described as a four-quadrant family adventure that will blend live-action and animation and will be co-produced by Mattel Films and 2Dux co-founder Forster and co-CEO Renee Wolfe (via Variety).

“’Thomas’ is a beloved global franchise that focuses on the importance of friendship, a theme that resonates deeply with children and parents around the world,” said Mattel Films chief Robbie Brenner. “Marc is an incredible storyteller and I look forward to partnering with him to tell Thomas’ story in a modern and unexpected way.”

The script was written by Alyssa Hill and Jesse Wigutow, and Brenner and Kevin McKeon will lead the project for Mattel Films.

“Thomas has been a personal favorite of mine since childhood,” said Forster. “I couldn’t be more excited to be working with Robbie and the entire team at Mattel, and embarking on this beautiful journey with such a timeless property.”

The Thomas & Friends franchise is celebrating its 75th anniversary, and he remains just as popular and beloved all these years later. The Thomas & Friends television series is still running as well and is now in its 24th season. Thomas & Friends isn't the only project currently in development for the big screen, as IP like American Girl, Barbie, Hot Wheels, Masters of the Universe, and Wishbone are all at various stages of development.

Thomas & Friends, if successful, could be the start of a major franchise for Mattel, and Wishbone could go incredibly well with that, giving Mattel two big footholds in the children's film market.

