Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth's Thor: Love and Thunder Roles Revealed

Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth are hard at work on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder, already filming their roles in the upcoming cosmic adventure from Marvel Studios. The two were spotted on set over the weekend by Aussie set-tracking paparazzi, and the snapshots captured practically revealed their roles as clear as day. Because of that, here's the obligatory spoiler warning for the information that appears down below.

Though some perhaps considered Damon to have a much larger role than he had in Thor: Ragnarok due to strict quarantining standards in place, it looks like both he and Hemsworth are reprising their roles as the same Asgardian actors they played in the threequel.

They’re in the same outfits from Odin’s death scene in Thor: Ragnarok! pic.twitter.com/fbECytAYlK — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) March 2, 2021

In the set photos that have surfaced online, the actors can be seen wearing the same exact clothing worn by Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Tom Hiddleston (Loki) during the death of Odin, and the duo's subsequent scuffle with Hela (Cate Blanchett) somewhere in Norway. This seems to suggest along the way, Damon and Hemsworth's characters will act out the death of the Allfather

The two will join an ensemble of actors including Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, and practically the entire Guardians of the Galaxy cast.

"I just said to her, 'Are you interested in coming back to this thing, but doing something really different?' Because another thing, no one wants to keep repeating themselves and no one wants to play the same characters all the time," Waititi previously explained of the process of convincing Portman to come back. "And I think for her, just coming back reprising that character but in this whole fresh new way, is really what I think would interest anyone. Especially, in most of these films, if you're not a superhero... do you really want to keep doing that? I mean, I wouldn't. I would want to come back and change things up."

