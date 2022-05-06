Matt Damon Reportedly Cast in Thor: Love and Thunder

✖

Matt Damon has reportedly been cast in Thor: Love and Thunder. The Daily Mail talked to the beloved actor about entering quarantine protocols down in Australia while the movie is filming. Many of the other players for Taika Waititi’s latest movie are already down there. People were already over the moon about the film casting Christian Bale as the villain for the project. So, it’s unclear what role Damon will be playing (maybe the same small cameo from the previous entry?), but that won’t stop fans from being excited for whatever comes next. Thor: Ragnarok was heralded as one of the best efforts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So, whatever came next was going to be a huge deal for fans of all stripes. That all rings true before even getting into the idea of all this star power trading barbs on-screen. Phase 4 is already off to a good start with WandaVision, and it looks like Waititi is cooking up something very good down in the outback.

This is a developing story.