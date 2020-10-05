Thor: Love and Thunder's Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi Hang Out Prior to Production

✖

For quite some time now, it's been speculated Thor: Love and Thunder would be the next feature from Marvel Studios to start production. Even though four movies are ahead of it on the release schedule, including Spider-Man 3 (which has yet to start production,) new paparazzi snapshots could point to the film rolling cameras any day now. Monday morning, Thor star Chris Hemsworth was seen playing cricket on an Australian beach with his brothers...and Thor: Love and Thunder helmer Taika Waititi.

While it could be just a couple of pals reuniting for a fun game, most would admit it's another sign production nears, especially after Waititi himself previously shared on Instagram he was currently self-quarantining with his family in Australia having recently traveled to the country.

Chris Hemsworth was spotted playing cricket with his brothers and director Taika Waititi on a beach day in Byron Bay yesterday. 📸 More photos: https://t.co/JzKImZE1yT pic.twitter.com/vAboDvkyis — CHB MÍDIA (@CHemsworthBRA) October 5, 2020

Much like its predecessor in Thor: Ragnarok, Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to film at Sydney's 20th Century lot, now owned by Disney. Australian officials have confirmed they've granted tax credits to two Marvel Studios films, which we now know are Love and Thunder and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the latter currently in production.

Though we've yet to find out what the movie will be based on, we know Natalie Portman is returning on Jane Foster in a nod to Jason Aaron and Esad Ribic's Mighty Thor storyline.

“[Taika] would flip through and read that run [Jason Aaron's The Mighty Thor] while he was doing Ragnarok," Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said of the movie last year. "And I think when he agreed to come back and do another Thor, he was like, ‘How do we–?’ This is a very big movie that’ll be folding in a lot of elements. That is a hugely important part of it. He pitched it to us, and we were totally in. We loved it. We’d been in touch with Natalie. She’s part of the MCU family and we put she and Taika together. It took one meeting and she agreed to do it."

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set for release on February 11, 2022.

