Marvel Fan Crafts the Perfect Teaser Poster for Thor Prequel Film

Earlier this week, Ubisoft revealed the first look at Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the publisher's next game set in the Viking Age. Thanks to some epic key art released during the unveiling, one eager Marvel fan has crafted a pair of new teaser posters for a Thor prequel — you know, should Marvel Studios so choose to ever make one. Titled Thor: Tales from Midgard, Instagrammer @stark4619 uses Thor star Chris Hemsworth's likeness over the Valhalla posters — a perfect match.

Judging by the artist's description, the prequel is imagined to follow the Asgardian God of Thunder in a time long before he joins the Avengers. In fact, long before he's worthy of wielding Mjolnir.

Though the release of Thor: Love and Thunder continues getting delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, director Taika Waititi previously revealed the postponements are giving him and his team ample time to polish the script for the film.

"No, I can’t. I can’t at all," Waititi recently told Total Film. "But the other thing is, there are a few positive things I can take away [from the Covid-19 crisis]. One of them is that a lot of these films, and films in general, are rushed, or you don’t have as much time as you’d want to have on the script and things like that.

"We’re still writing Love And Thunder, and I think it’s good to just keep writing, and then you know, we’ll have a really, really good script. And with writing, especially, you should use as much of that time as possible to get your story right, because you never really get it later on. Film is an industry where you’re always complaining about not having enough time. I think, right now, we’ve given ourselves a huge amount of time to work on all sort of things, so we may as well use it."

Thor: Love and Thunder is now set to hit theaters February 11, 2022.

