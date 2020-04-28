Thor: Love and Thunder Delay Is Giving Taika Waititi More Time to Make a "Really, Really Good Script"

✖

The entire Marvel Cinematic Universe is on a bit of a delay at the moment, as the majority of the franchise's upcoming films were pushed back in response to COVID-19 closing down movie theaters around the world. Black Widow was sent to November, The Eternals was pushed to next year, and so on. This means that Thor: Love and Thunder, perhaps the most anticipated of the entire Marvel Phase 4 slate, now isn't hitting theaters until February 2022. That may be frustrating for fans, but writer/director Taika Waititi is making the most out of the situation and using the extra time to make the film's script even better.

Waititi recently spoke with Total Film magazine ahead of its new issue, explaining how this delay actually gives him time to make the script for Love and Thunder better than it would have been.

"No, I can’t. I can’t at all," Waititi responded when asked whether not he could share any Love and Thunder secrets. "But the other thing is, there are a few positive things I can take away [from the Covid-19 crisis]. One of them is that a lot of these films, and films in general, are rushed, or you don’t have as much time as you’d want to have on the script and things like that.

"We’re still writing Love And Thunder, and I think it’s good to just keep writing, and then you know, we’ll have a really, really good script. And with writing, especially, you should use as much of that time as possible to get your story right, because you never really get it later on. Film is an industry where you’re always complaining about not having enough time. I think, right now, we’ve given ourselves a huge amount of time to work on all sort of things, so we may as well use it."

Chris Hemsworth will once again take on the role of Thor for Love and Thunder, which is the fourth film in the hero's solo series. Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman will also be reprising their roles in the new movie, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomer Christian Bale. The details surrounding Bale's character have yet to be revealed.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit theaters on February 11, 2022.

