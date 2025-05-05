Avengers Tower Price Tag From Thunderbolts* Revealed (It’s More Than Most Marvel Movies Make)

[Warning: This article contains Thunderbolts* spoilers.] “I mean, the place wasn’t cheap,” Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) says of the Watchtower in Thunderbolts*. “But it has good optics.” That’s because the Watchtower* is really *New Avengers Tower, formerly Stark Tower, which billionaire Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) converted into Avengers Tower in 2012’s The Avengers. The building sold to a mystery buyer in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, but it’s not until Thunderbolts* that we learn Val — a.k.a. Contessa de Fontaine, a.k.a. CIA Director de Fontaine — used her resources to acquire the former Avengers headquarters.
Videos by ComicBook.com
But just how expensive was Avengers Tower? According to New York City real estate vet Michael T. Cohen, a Principal with Williams Equities, the building would easily fetch over a billion dollars.
RELATED: Thunderbolts* Has Another Fantastic Four Easter Egg You Probably Missed
“The metric by which we would measure the value would be price per square foot,” Cohen told IGN of the MCU’s version of the real-life MetLife Building located atop Grand Central Station at 200 Park Avenue South. “So my guess is, there’s nowhere where they safely tell you whether it’s a million square feet, or a million and a half, or how large it really is… So we’re kind of shooting in the dark here, without any of the underlying math, but I would say one could easily assume that the Avengers Tower would sell for a billion dollars or more based upon the look of it, the size, and the location.”
Cohen compared the fictional Avengers Tower to a listing at 590 Madison Avenue, which TheRealDeal.com reported to be “NYC’s most expensive office deal in years”: a price of $1.1 billion, or more than most Marvel Studios movies have grossed at the box office. (To compare, 2016’s Captain America: Civil War earned $1.15 billion at the global box office; or enough to purchase one Avengers Tower.)
Only Iron Man 3 ($1.21 billion), Deadpool & Wolverine ($1.33 billion), Black Panther ($1.34 billion), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.4 billion), The Avengers ($1.5 billion), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.92 billion) earned more, with the worldwide totals of Avengers: Infinity War ($2 billion) and Avengers: Endgame ($2.79 billion) dwarfing the $1 billion-plus price tag of a comparable building.
Stark Tower’s uppermost floors featured an Iron Man landing pad, Tony Stark’s lavish living quarters, a helipad, laboratories, and the Arc Reactor-powered building included a level for Stark Industries. In Thunderbolts*, the building was in mid-renovation when work on de Fontaine’s Sentry Program was put on hold; it was only 70% completed when she was forced to prematurely introduce Bob Reynolds (Lewis Pullman) as the Watchtower’s resident superhero, The Sentry.
Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* — a.k.a. The New Avengers, which stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus — is now playing only in theaters.