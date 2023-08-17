Thunderbolts: Marvel Fans Are Already Predicting Which Heroes Will Die

If Hollywood was working at the moment, principal photography on Thunderbolts would be well underway. Unfortunately for fans of the upcoming blockbuster, those plans were put on hold as both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA went on strike. As fans await more news of the villainous team-up, they're now starting to debate which characters may find themselves on their deathbed by the end of the flick.

While few plot details are public about the film, David Harbour previously told us to expect a "bomb" being dropped on fans at some point throughout the movie. "I have not read a script, but I have been told the arc of the story and how the story goes," Harbour said last year. "It's very cool. It's very unique. It also has all this cool action and comedy, from what has been described to me, and then there is a bomb drop thing we add to the universe, which will be very exciting for the movie to do at the end of this particular phase that we're ending."

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about potential deaths in Marvel's Thunderbolts.