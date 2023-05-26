Marvel Shuts Down Filming of Thunderbolts and Wonder Man Due to Writers' Strike

More Marvel Studios productions are being impacted by the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. Late Thursday night, reports indicated that Marvel Studios has now paused production on its upcoming Thunderbolts movie, which was set to begin filming in three weeks in Atlanta. According to the reporting, the crew on Thunderbolts was informed of the decision today. Marvel's upcoming Wonder Man Disney+ television series has also reportedly halted production recently, a move that comes after the show's Los Angeles set was shut down for the day due to picketers. The expectation is reportedly to resume production on both Thunderbolts and Wonder Man once the strike is over.

This comes as Marvel's upcoming Blade reboot has already suspended production amid the strike. Production on Deadpool 3, which is believed to have begun filming this week, is not publicly delayed at this time.

What is Thunderbolts about?

Thunderbolts is expected to be based on the Marvel Comics team of the same name, an alliance of antiheroes and villains who reluctantly work for the government. Paper Towns' Jake Schreier will direct.

The cast of Thunderbolts includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as John Walker / U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr / Ghost, Olgya Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, with Ayo Edebiri and Steven Yeun in currently-unknown roles.

What is Wonder Man about?

Wonder Man will follow the adventures of Simon Williams / Wonder Man (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), an actor who gains superpowers to become an unlikely superhero.

Wonder Man also stars Demetrius Grosse as Grim Reaper, Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery, and Lauren Glazier in a currently-unknown role. The series will be directed by The Spectacular Now and Shrinking's James Ponsoldt, The Photograph's Stella Meghie, and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty's Destin Daniel Cretton, who is directing and executive producing the show through his first-look deal with Marvel.

h/t: Deadline