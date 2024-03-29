Thundercats Director Promises Reboot Movie Will "100%" Honor '80s Series

Adam Wingard is continuing his run through the MonsteVerse franchise with the release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire this week, but a lot of fans are wondering about his where things are at with another one of his projects: the new Thundercats movie.

The Godzilla vs. Kong sequel has had Wingard out and about doing press for the film, and Thundercats has been getting renewed discussion as a by-product. While speaking to Screen Rant, Adam Wingard said in no uncertain terms that his version of a Thundercats movie will be a love letter to the '80s cartoon:

"My version is going to be 100% the '80's version. I've seen the rebooted anime one, but if I'm honest, the 80's one that's what Thundercats is to me, and that's what I'd be creating. When I was in high school, I was so into Thundercats that I wrote this 270-something-page screenplay, like hand-written screenplay on it. It was my biggest dream growing up, to make a Thundercat's movie, and so, here I am with the ability to actually do that. I'm still kind of fulfilling that dream."

Wingard continued to hammer the point home by saying he's not looking to update the Thundercats characters for a modern live-action movie: he wants to bring those 80s cartoon characters and aesthetic to life:

"When that dream started, it was well before the anime version, so that's why. That's what I know, and that's the vibe. I'm trying to do it, and if Thundercats ends up happening, which I hope it does, my version, I'd want to bring to life the exact designs from the '80s version," Wingard said. "I want the looks of them; I don't want it to be like, okay, it's the movie, so you got to make them look more realistic somehow. It's like No, no, no, no. I want to bring the cartoon and toys to life. I want to see the exact costumes and everything."

Is Adam Wingard's Thundercats Movie Still Happening?

Recently Wingard gave fans an update on where things stand with the Thundercats movie:

"Simon [Barrett] and I are still actively working on the script," Wingard told io9. "We finished our last draft basically right when I was going into production on this movie and we just had to put everything on hold. [But] right now we're actively working on it again. So whether that means that's the next thing I do or [not], I'm not sure. But it's definitely one of the top priorities I have right now in terms of working on a script."

The Thundercats movie is still creeping through development.