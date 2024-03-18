Godzilla x Kong Director Reveals Positive Update on New Thundercats Movie

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire director Adam Wingard is set to deliver his next big entry in the MonsterVerse franchise – but fans have also been waiting on a different project he's working on. Ever since Godzilla vs. Kong was released in 2021, Wingard has been attached to a Thundercats live-action movie with his long-time collaborator Simon Barrett (You're Next, The Guest, and Blair Witch).

In a new interview for Godzilla x Kong, Wingard confirmed that (despite the long development) Thundercats is still in the works:

"Simon [Barrett] and I are still actively working on the script," Wingard told io9. "We finished our last draft basically right when I was going into production on this movie and we just had to put everything on hold. [But] right now we're actively working on it again. So whether that means that's the next thing I do or [not], I'm not sure. But it's definitely one of the top priorities I have right now in terms of working on a script."

There's been a lot of hype surrounding this version of a Thundercats movie – mostly due to Wingard and Barrett being so excitable about it:

"I will say this, our ThunderCats adaptation is going to be really, really cool. I don't think people are at all prepared for how long Adam Wingard has spent thinking about ThunderCats," Barrett previously confirmed with ComicBook.com. "They are not ready for Adam's ThunderCats movie. It is going to destroy."

"ThunderCats is a dream project for me," Wingard told Deadline when the project was announced. "When I was in high school, I was obsessed with it. You'd think at that point, I was a little too old, that my years of obsession with ThunderCats would be when I was six years old. My real obsession with ThunderCats came in high school, the pinnacle of me deciding I wanted to be a filmmaker, and pushing in that direction…I actually spent most of my 10th-grade year, I completely blew it. I didn't pay attention in school, made terrible grades. And the reason? I was writing my ThunderCats screenplay through my entire 10th-grade year. And I was handwriting it. The screenplay itself ended up being 272 pages long. I still have it."

What Is Godzilla x Kong About?

"This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the mighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

