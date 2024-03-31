Tim McGovern, Oscar-Winning VFX Artist Known for Total Recall, Dies at 68

Tim McGovern, a visual effects artist known for helping bring the industry into the digital age, has died. In a new social media posting by his wife Reena NeGandhi, it was revealed McGovern died in his sleep Friday night. He was 68.

"Today is the saddest day of my life. My Husband Tim McGovern, an Oscar winner for the VFX in 1990's for Total Recall and several more awards from the VES has died today. He passed away in his sleep," NeGandhi shared. "May his soul RIP. Digital effects pioneer McGovern was a founding member of Sony Pictures ImageWorks and DNEG Mumbai, while also serving as chief creative officer at Whisper Pictures, a development and production company focused on animated family films. He's been a VES board member for nearly two decades, which included serving as the board's vice chair and founding co-chair of the VES Awards committee."

NeGandhi added she'll now work on getting a film and novel that McGovern started to write finished, "He had so many life dreams for his film and now he's gone. He's left it in my hands to make it happen now. I have no idea how I will live without him. He took such good care of me and he was my world. May his soul rest in peace."

McGovern broke into the industry by earning a credit on 1982's Tron. Not even 10 years later, the VFX artist led the charge on the Arnold Schwarzenegger-starring Total Recall, winning a Special Achievement Oscar for his work on the sci-fi thriller.

"We were saddened and shocked by the sudden news of Tim's untimely passing," Kim Davidson, Visual Effects Society board chair, offered in a statement regarding McGovern's passing. "Tim and I have been VES members and colleagues for many years and his passion and loyalty to the Society were exemplary. Tim's insights, expertise and volunteer leadership have been key to our global expansion and he will be terribly missed by us all. Our thoughts are with Tim's friends and family and all who knew him."

He most recent award came just last fall when he was awarded the VES' most prestigious award, the Visual Effects Society Founders Award.