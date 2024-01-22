Titanic 4K Blu-ray And Collector's Edition Are Both On Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Released in December of 1997, James Cameron's iconic film Titanic celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2022, but the party for one of the highest grossing films of all-time rolls on. The film has arrived on 4K Ultra HD / Digital Blu-ray for this past holiday season, and it is available in both a standard edition and a Collector's Edition Box Set that's loaded with bonus items. What's more, both versions are currently on sale.

At the time of this update, you can get the Collector's Edition here on Amazon for $134.99, or 12% off the list price. That's the lowest price offered to date. If you aren't all in on this voyage, you can get the standard Titanic 4K UHD Blu-ray here on Amazon for $21.23, which is 44% off list and just a couple of dollars off the all-time low.

The Titanic 4K Blu-ray features over 5 hours of bonus content, including a documentary entitled Titanic: Stories from the Heart that features new interviews with James Cameron, Jon Landau, and Kate Winslet. There will also be a new fan art gallery, audio commentaries, a digital UHD copy of the film and more (full list below). The Limited-Edition Collector's Boxed Set includes these special features along with the following exclusive collectibles wrapped in an fancy slipcase:

A hardcover coffee table book detailing the making of the film's most iconic scenes

A detailed schematic inspired by the actual ship blueprint, highlighting locations of key scenes

Movie prop reproductions of a boarding pass, launch viewing ticket, ship menus, and notes from Jack to Rose and Rose to Cal

Sheet music for the multi-award-winning hit "My Heart Will Go On"

Titanic held the record for the all-time global box office and is currently the fourth-highest-grossing film worldwide behind two other James Cameron films – Avatar and its sequel Avatar: The Way of Water. Titanic won a record 11 Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Art Direction-Set Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Original Dramatic Score, Best Original Song, Best Sound, Best Sound Effects Editing and Best Visual Effects.

Bonus content included in both the standardl and limited-edition releases are outlined below:

Blu-ray Bonus Disc:

TITANIC: Stories From the Heart-NEW!: Director James Cameron, producer Jon Landau, and star Kate Winslet share memories and favorite moments and recount the challenges of making the greatest love story in cinema history. Go back in time with film clips, photos and behind-the-scenes moments.

TITANIC: 25 Years Later with James Cameron: James Cameron explores the enduring myths and mysteries of the shipwreck, and mounts tests to see whether Jack could have fit on that raft and survived.

Behind-the Scenes presentation hosted by Jon Landau-NEW!: Jon Landau introduces a series of behind-the-scenes segments showcasing the making of TITANIC.

Trailer Presentation hosted by Jon Landau-NEW!: Jon Landau shares an inside glimpse into the marketing of TITANIC with a story of how a 4-minute trailer overseen by the filmmakers was delivered to theatres, instead of the original "action" trailer.

Fan Poster Art-NEW!

Reflections on TITANIC (4 parts)\

Deleted Scenes with optional commentary by James Cameron

Additional Behind-the-Scene

Deep-Dive Presentation narrated by James Cameron

$200,000,001: A Ship's Odyssey (The TITANIC Crew Video)

Videomatics

Visual Effects

Music Video "My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion

Still Galleries

4K Ultra HD Disc

Director Commentary by James Cameron

Cast and Crew Commentary

Historical Commentary by Don Lynch and Ken Marschall

Now the only question is, will this Titanic superfan ever make the 4K UHD upgrade?

The Titanic Door Debate Rages On

In a recent special Titanic: 25 Years Later With James Cameron, Cameron explores a variety of scenarios that weren't featured in the film, and the director confirmed that had Rose given Jack her lifejacket to help insulate him, he possibly could have survived, but there are "a lot of variables."

Fans initially claimed that the piece of debris Rose floated on had room for Jack to also fit on it, though the special confirms that, thanks to testing with the help of stunt performers, the piece of wood might have been big enough but wouldn't have enough buoyancy to support the both of them to keep them out of the freezing water.

A second test saw the stunt people being able to keep just their upper halves out of the water, which would have kept their vital organs warmer, and while they could have survived for hours, it's unknown if that could have taken them to rescue. However, taking into account the physically exhausting journey the pair experienced to get to that point, it seems unlikely they would have the physical endurance to maintain their strength long enough.

The final test saw Rose give Jack her lifejacket, and with her having on a heavier outfit, it's possible that the pair might have both survived the situation.

"He's stabilized," Cameron shared in a clip from the special. "He got into a place where if we projected that out, he just might've made it until the lifeboat got there. Jack might've lived, but there's a lot of variables. I think his thought process was, 'I'm not going to do one thing that jeopardized her,' and that's 100 percent in character."

Titanic: 25 Years Later With James Cameron is available on Hulu.