Titans Fan Art Sees Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega as the DCU's Raven

DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are getting ready to shepherd in a new era at the entertainment company, and they've announced a bunch of new projects that will be released in the coming years. Gunn will be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, which will come out in summer 2025. Even though some fans are excited about the new Superman movie, other fans are wondering if we could see the members of the Titans in the DC Universe. One artist even went so far as to show us how Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) could look as Raven. An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Mizuriau designed some fan art that shows how Ortega could look as Ravenfor the DCU's Titans. In the fan art, Ortega gets a modern take on Raven's classic Teen Titans look, complete with a leather jacket and super powers to boot. While there hasn't been any word on if the Titans would get rebooted in the DCU, it's safe to say that the Wednesday star would be a great choice as Raven.

You can check out the fan art below.

What is the Most Recent Movie Released by DC Studios?

The most recent movie the studio has coming out will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods on March 17th. Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line describe the film as follows: "Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world."

What's Happening at DC Studios?

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

