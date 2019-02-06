TMNT 1990 Movie Shredder and Foot Soldier NECA Figures Are Live

NECA’s excellent series of 1:4 scale (18-inch tall) figures based on the 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie continues with Shredder and Foot Soldier figures that are available to pre-order right here for $119.99 with free US shipping slated for July and February respectively. Nostalgia overload!

Inside that link you’ll also find links for the Michelangelo, Donatello, Raphael, and Leonardo figures that were released in the series previously. The official descriptions for the Shredder and Foot Soldier figures reads:

Shredder: From the 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie! After wading in a puddle of radioactive waste, four radical reptiles are transformed into New York City’s greatest crime-fighting quartet. Their biggest enemy? The Shredder, ruthless leader of the Foot Clan, a criminal organization that’s terrorizing the city.

This highly-detailed action figure stands 18″ tall and features 30 points of articulation, including double elbows, to showcase Shredder’s steely skills. Shredder comes with a removable soft goods cape, removable mask, spear, and knife with sheath.

Foot Solider: From the 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie! The faceless soldiers of the Foot Clan exist to carry out the bidding of their mysterious leader, The Shredder… and while they lack the skills to face the Turtles one-on-one, in great numbers they are a force to be reckoned with.

The Foot Clan Soldier stands 18″ tall and features over 30 points of articulation, including double knee and elbow joints. The figure is highly detailed and entirely accurate to the movie, and comes with an arsenal of ninja weapon accessories.

More info on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has produced six feature films. The first three were released at the height of the franchise’s popularity, which was largely due to the hugely popular animated series, beginning with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 1990. Two sequels followed. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze release in 1991, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III followed in 1993.

The live-action film series was rebooted with 2014’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which was followed by the 2016 sequel Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.

There has been one Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated feature film, 2007’s CG film TMNT. There was also one made-for-TV animated film called Turtles Forever, which saw the cast of the 2003 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series teaming up with the Turtles of the 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series and the original comic book Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

A new TMNT animated movie is currently in the works at Netflix.

