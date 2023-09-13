TMNT: Mutant Mayhem: Kevin Eastman Says Franchise Still Reaching New Audiences Is "Mind-Blowing"

Paramount Pictures has finally released the latest reboot to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, and fans have been loving it. Reviews for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem have been some of the best this year, and its Rotten Tomatoes score is the best of the year so far. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is finally available to rent or own on Digital Download, and we had the chance to speak with Kevin Eastman about the generation-spanning franchise. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry spoke with Eastman about how the franchise is still reaching new audiences.

"You know, as much as this franchise has mind blowing in every sense of the word as you can imagine. And I always go back to, you know, Peter and I originally thought we would never sell enough of the first issue to pay my uncle back," Eastman says. "We borrowed the money to print. It went from, to have the comic series work to see it evolve into the cartoon series and the early movies to, you know, in each year we felt well, what an incredible ride. We've had a great ride. It's gonna end next year and then to coming up on 40 years and being able to watch Mutton Man, creation and evolution and become just such a wonderful movie and a wonderful new take on all things. Turtles has just been just the greatest gift. It's fantastic."

What is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem About?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem marks the latest movie in the long-running media franchise, and a new reboot for four turtle brothers. Seth Rogen produced the movie, and lends his voice to its huge ensemble cast. In the film, the titular heroes venture out into the real world after years of living isolated in the sewers. Though they try to be recognized as normal teenagers by their heroics, a crime syndicate with an army of mutants makes everything more difficult for them and threatens their plans for joining society. The voice cast for the film includes Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Brady Noon as Raphael. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem includes a slew of celebrities as well like Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Seth Rogen as Bebop, John Cena as Rocksteady, Ice Cube as Superfly, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem opens in theaters on August 2nd.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for any updates on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and the future of the franchise as we learn it!

Do you agree with Kevin Eastman? Have you seen Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem yet? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!