Tokyo DisneySea Adding New Fantasy Land Featuring Tangled, More

Disney fans in North America are currently gearing up for Galaxy’s Edge, the new Star Wars land coming to both Disneyland and Disney World, but those aren’t the only exciting additions Disney lovers can look forward to. According to Mainichi, Tokyo DisneySea is getting a new area called Fantasy Springs. Teasing that the park is “perhaps” the best Disney park, Kotaku says “it’s only going to get better and bigger.”

Construction for Fantasy Springs has already begun, and it will have have four new attractions based on Frozen, Tangled, and Peter Pan. They’re going all with out three new places to dine and an entire new hotel. Approximately $2.3 billion is being spent on the new land, which will see a 100,000-square meter parking lot transformed into the new area of the park. This will mark “the most expensive Tokyo Disney Resort expansion to date.”

Toshio Kagami, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company that operates the Tokyo Disney Resort, shared thoughts on the expansion.



“We’d like this to become the only one of its kind in the world,” he explained.

The Walt Disney Company‘s Chairman and CEO, Robert Iger, also chimed in about the new additions.

“We are extremely excited to be adding magic to this world of fantasy and wonder…I can’t wait to see these new magical worlds come to life,” he said.

Many Disney fans comments on the Kotaku article, sharing their thoughts on the expansion and their love for the Tokyo park.

“Since everything in DisneySea is so beautiful I imagine this will be fantastic,” @Squadaloo replied.

“They are not destroying any older rides for this,” @Physicsss assured a worried party.

“I was visiting Tokyo Disney Sea exactly one year ago! Absolutely a standout in Tokyo! I visited Disney World last fall and was pretty disappointed after DisneySea. The article about why it’s the best Disney Park in the world really says it all,” @isblackhawk wrote.

Currently, Fantasy Springs is on track to open in April of 2022. You can see more images of the plans here.