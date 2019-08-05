Check Out an Exclusive Clip From Tolkien Ahead of Its Blu-ray Release

Author J.R.R. Tolkien crafted a number of incredible tales that fundamentally altered the landscape of fantasy fiction and, ultimately, the entire world of pop culture. In 1937, Tolkien unleashed The Hobbit, which served as a precursor for The Lord of the Rings trilogy, with all four books going on to become beloved by millions. The man himself might be known for the worlds he crafted, though his own life was full of a number of unexpected and incredible journeys, which filmmaker Dome Karukoski chronicled in the film Tolkien, which starred Nicholas Hoult as the author. To celebrate the film’s release on Blu-ray and DVD on August 6th, check out an exclusive clip above, featuring commentary from Karukoski.

From legendary halls of Oxford to the grim and bloody trenches of World War I, this enthralling biopic explores the early years of J.R.R Tolkien (Hoult) and the relationships that defined the legendary author he would become. Chronicling his romance with Edith Brant (Lily Collins), as well as the various members of the Tea Club, Barrovian Society, Tolkien slowly grows from a shy and bookish young man into one of history’s most beloved writers – seasoned by life, and everything that comes with it.

Some of the most famous adaptations of Tolkien’s works are Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies, though Amazon Studios is currently developing a new TV series set in Middle-earth. Karukoski previously detailed to ComicBook.com why he thinks Tolkien’s works have appealed to a number of generations.

“The younger age, it was more like an adventure for me,” the filmmaker expressed. “It was an escape. I didn’t touch on this aspect. When Tolkien entered my life, basically, I was alone. I was being bullied. I was, at that time, growing up without a father, so those stories became an escape place for me. A place to escape. So, for me, as a younger person, it was an adventure, an escape.”

He added, “But then, as an older person, I read a very deep-layered, thoughtful work of humanity, and how society works, and how we war with human beings. And that’s why it stands up during decades and decades, because there’s a superficial level, a plot level in those, but yet there’s a very much deeper, psychological level in the writings.”

Tolkien is available now on Digital HD and hits Blu-ray and DVD on August 6th.