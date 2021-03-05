Tom & Jerry Trailer Released

One of pop culture's most iconic duos is headed back to the big screen. On Tuesday, Warner Bros. debuted the first teaser trailer for Tom & Jerry, an upcoming live-action/animated hybrid surrounding the cartoon pair. The trailer, which you can check out above, showcases the unpredictable and zany story that the pair are about to undergo, as well as the ensemble cast including Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Rob Delaney, Ken Jeong, and Colin Jost.

Directed by Tim Story, Tom & Jerry follows an alley cat named Tom who is hired by a girl named Kayla, a young employee who works at a glamorous hotel in New York City, to get rid of Jerry, a mischievous mouse who has taken up residence in the hotel, before he ruins an important wedding.

"Oh, man, that was so cool," Pena said of the film in an interview earlier this year. "Sometimes, you show up on these movies, and the actor is still trying to find it. I don't know if they’re not prepared or whatever, but it happens every so often. But, Chloe Moretz was so on the money… She knew the script, and she was just awesome to go back and forth with. And Tim Story is just a stud. There are some directors who are good indie directors or good dramatic directors, but he’s a big movie director. He’s meant to be doing big movies. It didn’t seem like work when we were on set with the guy. He just wants fun, and fun is what we gave him. You always want to perform for your director, because he’s your first audience, and he was really easy to perform for. There’s a certain freedom that you want, especially for that kind of family movie. And sometimes, you don’t want that freedom. You want there to be a little bit of an edge and a little bit of tension. You can definitely sense that on some films."

Tom & Jerry will be the first theatrically-released movie surrounding the duo in nearly three decades, after Tom and Jerry: The Movie debuted in 1992. This latest incarnation of the project has been in development hell for over a decade, after it was originally planned to be a live-action/computer-animated hybrid.

What do you think of the first trailer for the Tom & Jerry movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Tom & Jerry is currently scheduled to be released on March 5, 2021.