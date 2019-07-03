Live-Action Tom & Jerry Movie Adds Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost

Saturday Night Live‘s Colin Jost is about trade 30 Rockefeller Center for the Park Hotel. According to a new report from Deadline, Jost has joined the roster of Warner Bros.‘ live-action/animated hybrid Tom & Jerry movie. It is unknown what role Jost will be playing in the film.

Jost has been a writer on Saturday Night Live since 2005, serving as co-head writer from 2012 to 2015, and taking on the role again since late 2017. He also has served as co-anchor on the show’s “Weekend Update” segment since 2014. Outside of that, Jost has appeared in How to Be Single and Staten Island Summer and co-hosted the 70th Primetime Emmys in 2018. He has been dating Avengers star Scarlett Johansson since 2017, and the pair got engaged earlier this year.

Tom & Jerry will star Chloe Grace Moretz as Kayla, an employee at the Park Hotel. The film will see Kayla recruiting Tom, a broke alley cat, to stop rambunctious mouse Jerry from staying at the Park Hotel. The film will also star Michael Pena as Terrance, Kayla’s boss.

Details about a new Tom & Jerry film have been trickling out in recent months, after concept art emerged imagining Jennifer Lawrence as Kayla, alongside the titular mouse and cat. The project will be directed by Tim Story (Fantastic Four, Ride Along), with a script written by Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano, and Kevin Costello.

This will mark a new kind of film venture for Tom & Jerry, after Tom and Jerry: The Movie premiered in 1992. Since then, the franchise has gotten thirteen direct-to-video movies, as well as a slew of television adaptations.

The Tom & Jerry movie will arrive on April 16, 2021.