Another Tom Cruise Movie Leaps Onto Netflix Top 10

The past couple of weeks saw Tom Cruise dominate not only the box office, but also the movie charts on Netflix here in the United States. Top Gun was streaming on Netflix ahead of Top Gun: Maverick's theatrical debut and fans were flocking to the service to rewatch the 1986 classic before heading to the theater for the long-awaited sequel. Unfortunately, Top Gun was removed from Netflix's lineup at the start of June, but a few other Tom Cruise movies were added to the lineup in its place.

Netflix added three films in the Mission: Impossible franchise this month and subscribers have started to flock one of those movies in particular. Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, the fourth movie in the series, has made its way to the Netflix Top 10 Movies list. Monday's edition of the list shows Ghost Protocol as the seventh most popular movie on the entire service.

As the week goes on, it wouldn't be too surprising to see the film rise even higher. None of the other Mission: Impossible movies on Netflix have broke into the Top 10 just yet.

