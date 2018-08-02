Tom Cruise Says They’ve Thought About Taking ‘Mission: Impossible’ Into Space

Producers have considered the prospect of taking Tom Cruise‘s Ethan Hunt and the Mission: Impossible storyline to outer space, because of course they have.

The idea of taking a franchise like Mission: Impossible, which seems to get bigger and bigger each time out and always have to top itself in terms of action set pieces, to space almost feels like a punchline in the same way filmmakers talk about bringing something like WolfCop to space. When Collider asked Cruise about it, though, he took the question pretty seriously.

“We’ve thought about it,” Cruise admitted. “It’s like how do we do it? It’s the mechanics of getting it there. How do you build a sequence there and how long can we have that sequence? Because if I went up and just dropped, it’s the kind of time — how do you put that into the structure of a screenplay of a Mission? When we’re doing these things, there’s so much story going on. As opposed to just a cool shot, we want character and story going throughout. I can’t help but look at that building up here or at the Eiffel Tower and seeing stories. What could the team do and what could we do? But we have thought about that.”

The actor did allow that the idea is “just not there yet,” as suggested by Collider’s Steve Weintraub, but suggested a never-say-never approach to the franchise, suggesting that he and writer/director Christopher McQuarrie had ideas for Ghost Protocol that ended up in Rogue Nation and ideas for Rogue Nation that ended up in Fallout.

With Fallout earning the best reviews and biggest opening weekend in the franchise’s history, though, a trip to space might seem like a somewhat obvious next step for a franchise that might struggle to find a way to get bigger, better, and sexier still.

Fallout pits Cruise’s Ethan Hunt against a villain played by Henry Cavill, and the two actors (MustacheGate aside) enjoyed the experience so much that they have both said they would welcome working together on a future DC project.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is now playing in theaters.